TAKE a look at some of the work going on underneath a treasured Oxford bridge, which will hep it last another two centuries.

The Oxford Mail was given a special look at what has been going on under Folly Bridge since work to replace worn limestone bricks started in September.

Th work is now almost complete.

The Grade II listed treasure carries Abingdon Road in and out of the city centre and 15,000 motorists which use the road daily have been disrupted since one lane was shut for engineers to carry out work on September 20.

The bridge was first built in 1820.

Traffic management will end on Sunday but further work will continue to other parts of the bridge which do not require access from Abingdon Road over the next few weeks.

Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment Councillor Yvonne Constance said: “I think the engineers must be incredibly pleased with the results. It has been an incredibly complicated piece of work."

The council has been working on the project for 18 months but it was delayed because of bats roosting in cracks in the bridge. They have been temporarily moved to another part further down the River Thames.

Mrs Constance added: “With the traffic management and inconvenience to Oxford residents I knew it was a major project.

“We need to say thank you to residents and (the work) is brilliant. It’s done and it’s very good.” Engineers started at the bridge on September 4 and their efforts should mean the council will not need to undertake work for decades.

