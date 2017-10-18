WOULD you like to see a new community kitchen in Oxford?

Oxford City Farm is asking locals their views on the idea with a view to opening its own shared facility.

In a statement the charity said: "Oxford City Farm is at a very exciting point and we are doing lots of thinking about how we will develop and grow our space and our work in the community. One of the options we are considering is setting up a Community Kitchen on our site.

"The kitchen would support our education work around growing and eating local, healthy and seasonal food. It would provide a space for sharing skills, building confidence and bringing people together. "

The kitchen would probably host affordable community classes, workshops and other events for adults, children and pensioners.

The farm group has launched an online questionnaire to gather local views on the idea at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/7W39K9T.

The survey closes on Tuesday, October 31.