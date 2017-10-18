NEW number-plate recognition cameras are being unveiled today at a Medieval bridge to try to catch lorries driving over it.

Oxfordshire County Council is officially launching its new £20,000 ANPR camera system at the Maybush Pub at Newbridge between Abingdon and Witney.

The bridge, which is a Grade II-listed structure, is the second oldest on the entire Thames and has an 18-tonne maximum vehicle weight limit.

However the county says haulage drivers have been flouting the restriction and damaging it.

In a statement the council said: "This Medieval bridge is part of the county’s heritage but it’s being damaged by wear and tear caused by excessive weight although the restriction has been in place since 2006."

It is the first time the council has ever tried using ANPR cameras to enforce weight restrictions and said 'the history, legislation and context for this bridge are unique in the county'.

It went on: "While there are a large number of weight restrictions in place to protect local roads and the building environment, the vast majority of these allow for access by heavy goods vehicles to addresses within the weight restriction area – a fact which reduces the efficiency of camera enforcement."

The authority said it would assess the effectiveness of the scheme to see whether it could be rolled out to other weight-restricted bridges.

New signs are being installed on surrounding roads to help alert drivers and direct to alternative routes. Drivers caught on camera will be fined £150 towards.