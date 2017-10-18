HOMES across Headington and East Oxford were left without a proper water supply today because of a single burst water main.

More than 100 households phoned Thames Water this morning to complain about low pressure or no supply.

The company said it did not know the full scale of the problem, but was aware customers were affected across the OX3 and OX4 postcode areas because of a single leaking pipe in Southcroft.

The company said at 2.50pm it had re-connected all affected customers by re-routing supplies from elsewhere while it continues to repair the burst pipe.

Spokeswoman Becky Trotman apologised for the disruption.