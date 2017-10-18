THE search has begun at Oxford City Council to find a partner to deliver 300 new homes as part of the revamp of Blackbird Leys district centre.

A 'significant number' of homes will be affordable, the council has said, with work due to begin with the chosen partner to build the new homes in the centre of the estate.

The developer's first job will be to draw up plans for the council-owned sites at the district centre and at Knights Road.

Many of the buildings in the central area, which were developed in the 1950s and 60s, are now run down.

The developer will also work with the residents to come up with plans to improve the centre of Blackbird Leys and build a new community centre.

Councillor Mike Rowley said: “The project is at an early stage, there is still a way to go to a final design.

"When we have a development partner then plans will be worked up in detail and we will seek views from the local community”.