A YELLOW weather warning has been issued for Oxfordshire this weekend.

Strong winds with gusts over 50mph across the entire south of the country are set to bring flooding and transport disruption, with delays on roads and rails, the Met Office has warned.

Short-term loss of power and other services is also possible, forecasters have said.

The warning, from 4am on Saturday to midnight, comes after the British Isles were battered by hurricane-force winds already this week on the exact 30th anniversary of The Great Storm.

A yellow warning from the Met Office means 'severe weather' is possible over the next few days and people should plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays or disruption to daily activities.