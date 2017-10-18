A CAFE based on a 1930s children's book, a luxury shoe shop and an Italian soap company are among the latest brands announced for the new Bicester Village extension.

The Secret Garden Cafe, inspired by Frances Hodgson Burnett's beloved novel, is just one of the weird and wonderful businesses set to spring up in the next few months after the shopping centre's multi-million pound expansion opens tomorrow.

In a blurb about the literary cafe on its website, Bicester Village says: "Guests will travel through the landscape of 1930s Britain, including an old-fashioned shop, a hallway adorned with hats and sitting room from a quirky British house, into a hidden garden where there is a wrought-iron chair overgrown with moss, a shabby chic scarecrow called ‘Woody’ and a quirky gardener in the potting shed.

"In this storybook world delicious food is also on offer. Enjoy fresh, local produce; from heart-warming local pies to hotpot wonders and seasonal salads – there is something to satisfy all tastes.

"Quench your thirst with gin and ginger, elderflower or plum, or try one of the delicious smoothies."

Another of the new brands is luxury shoe shop Charlotte Olympia, which trills on the website of its feminine and playful design and boasts how all products are handcrafted in Italy 'using the finest materials'.

Also coming from Italy are the soaps and scents at Ortigia.

The company boasts: "Ortigia is a small Italian soap and scent company founded in Sicily in 2006 by Sue Townsend.

"The luxurious range of soaps, scents, creams, candles and lotions are formulated using natural products indigenous to Sicily and inspired by the aesthetics, colours and scents of Italy’s most historic and tropical region."

The new expansion which opens tomorrow will have a total of 30 new shops, some of them brands that have moved from elsewhere on the site.

The latest announcements are: R Chocolate, Ortigia, the Secret Garden Cafe, The British Collective, Charlotte Olympia, Roksanda, Philipp Plein, Joseph, Devialet, Christopher Kane, Orlebar Brown, Lola's Baker.

They add to last week's slew of announcements: Emma Bridgewater pottery, Charlotte Tilbury, Acne Studios, Bamford, Cambridge Satchel Company, Cowshed, Dsquared2, Escada, Joseph, Rapha, The North Face, Under Armour, Villeroy & Boch and Zadig and Voltaire