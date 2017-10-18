A broken-down vehicle blocking an entire lane of the A34 caused long queues at rush hour this morning.

The vehicle was stuck on the northbound carriageway at Weston-on-the-Green just south of Bicester, but there were delays on the southbound carriageway as well.

The vehicle was removed by 9.25am and traffic is now back to normal.

Further south, there were long queues on the A34 southbound carriageway all the way past Oxford, and also very slowly on the A34 northbound approaching the city between 8am and 9am, but roads are now clear again.

Stay up-to-date with our live traffic and travel feed http://www.oxfordmail.co.uk/li/traffic.in.Oxford/