The A420 was blocked after three vehicles crashed near the junction with the Buckland Road.

Police and paramedics attended the crash, which happened at about 5pm.

Traffic was extremely heavy on the A420 in both directions for several hours afterwards but cleared by mid-evening

Emergency services currently dealing with a 3 vehicle RTC, A420, Buckland/Bampton junction. Road blocked, traffic building up #Faringdon — TVPSouth Oxon & VOWH (@tvpsouthandvale) October 17, 2017

It is not yet known if anybody has been injured.