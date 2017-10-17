The A420 is blocked after three vehicles crashed on the road near the junction with the Buckland Road.

Police said emergency services are at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 5pm.

Traffic is extremely heavy on the A420 in both directions.

Emergency services currently dealing with a 3 vehicle RTC, A420, Buckland/Bampton junction. Road blocked, traffic building up #Faringdon — TVPSouth Oxon & VOWH (@tvpsouthandvale) October 17, 2017

It is not yet known if anybody has been injured.

More to follow.