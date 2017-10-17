TEACUPS were raised in honour of Oxford’s patron saint by the Lord Mayor and pupils from Cutteslowe Primary school yesterday.

Councillor Jean Fooks hosted the event in Oxford Town Hall’s Lord Mayo’s Parlour before leading a civic parade to Christ Church Cathedral in celebration of St Frideswide.

On the current Christ Church site once stood the convent church where the Anglo-Saxon holy woman was buried in the eighth century and by the thirteenth century it had become a major place of pilgrimage.

When Christ Church college was built in the 16th century it became the Oxford University college’s chapel.

October is traditionally the season of St Frideswide and a civic service was held in the cathedral, with all welcome to attend.

It will be followed tomorrow with a special eucharist in honour of the saint in the cathedral from 6pm.