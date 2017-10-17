OXFORD MAGISTRATES

Peter Andrew Bisson, 54, of Amory Close, Oxford, admitted assaulting a woman by beating her in Templars Square, Cowley, Oxford on July 6 2017. Community order made. Defendant must comply with a alcohol treatment requirement for nine months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85.

Sivasegaram Gopikrishna, 42, of Danes Road, Bicester, admitted assaulting a woman by beating her in Holm Way, Bicester, on August 19 2017. Community order made. Defendant must comply with the requirements of a programme requirement for 30 days and a building better relationships for 25 days. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Simon James White, 38, of Moorbank, Oxford, admitted stealing electrical equipment to the value of £119.99 belonging to Maplins in Lamarsh Road, Oxford on May 4 2017. Also admitted stealing two laptop computers to the value of £1,600, belonging to Notcutts Garden Centre in Oxford on May 6 2017. Sentenced to prison for a total of 12 weeks weeks suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay compensation of £1,100.

Calvin Paul Bonney, 44, of Iffley Road, Oxford, admitted harassment without violence between August 16 2017 and August 31 2017 in Oxford. Bonney pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman which he knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that he attended her address on multiple occasions demanding money and also followed her in the street. Restraining order made not to contact a woman either directly or indirectly.

Liam Youngson, 22, of Magdalen Road, Oxford, was convicted of assaulting a man by beating him in Windmill Road, Oxford, on December 16 2016. Community order made. Defendant must carry out unpaid work for 120 hours within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay compensation of £125. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £320.

Paul Andrew Hunter, 42, of Purslane, Abingdon, admitted assaulting a man by beating him in The Blue Boar public house in Bath Street, Abingdon, on August 29 2017. Fined £75. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and compensation of £50. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85.

Denise Elizabeth King, 29, of Luther Street, Oxford, admitted failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment in that you failed to remain at the specified address of their curfew requirement on August 9 and August 15 2017. Also failed to attend a supervision requirement on August 17 2017. Sentenced to prison for 14 days.

Ross John Munro, 39, of The Oval, Didcot, admitted stealing a ceiling light fitting to the value of £120 belonging to Next in Didcot on May 23 2017. Also admitted stealing two bottles of Haig whiskey to the value of £52 belonging to Co-op on May 29 2017 in Botley. Munro also admitted stealing a Canon 700D camera to the value of £349.97 belonging to Jessops on July 14 2017 in Didcot. Fined £200. Ordered to pay compensation of £120, a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

BANBURY MAGISTRATES'

DOMINIC SMITH, 32, of Burford Road, Carterton, admitted failing to comply with the requirements of the sex offenders register at Carterton on July 20. He was fined £254 and must pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.

STEPHEN WILSON, 47, of Luther Street, Oxford, admitted failing to leave a location immediately as required by a criminal behaviour order at Market Street, Oxford, on September 12. He was fined £80 and must pay a victim surcharge of £30.

KIERAN WRIGHT, 23, of Bourton Close, Witney, admitted causing criminal damage by damaging a window at a property at Windrush Way, Standlake, on August 28. He was fined £359 and must pay compensation of £400, a victim surcharge of £35 and court costs of £85.

VIVIEN FAWDREY, 25, of Winston Walk, Woodstock, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Banbury Police Station on August 30 when requested. She was fined £200 and must pay a victim surcharge of £30. She was also disqualified from driving for 24 months.

BENJAMIN GARVIE, 26, of Howard Road, Banbury, admitted failing to comply with the notification requirements of the sex offenders register on June 30 and Banbury. He was made subject to a community order to include a rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days and must also pay a victim surcharge of £85.

ANOUSKA VERIATO, 39, of Middleton Cheney, Banbury, admitted entering premises at Marlborough Road in contravention of a closure order on August 26. She was fined £40 and must pay a victim surcharge of £30.

DEEJAY PARKER, 21, of Cromwell Road, Banbury, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words towards a man between June 4 and June 5 at Cromwell Road, Banbury. He was made subject to a community order and must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £100 and is subject to a restraining order.

RUBY PARKER, 24, of Cromwell Road, Banbury admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour against another on June 5 at Banbury. She was fined £100 and must pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £100 and made subject to a restraining order.

BEATA DANIELWICZ, 41, of Cornish Road, Chipping Norton, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis as a vehicle driver when requested at Banbury Police Station on July 18. He was made subject to a community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months and must pay a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 36 months.