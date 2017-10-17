A 'FLOURISHING' community club is celebrating three decades of making it easy for people to visit the theatre without the hassle of driving, parking and booking.

Bicester couple Keith and Rita Taylor set up the Bicester Theatre Club 30 years ago after deciding over dinner it could be a great idea to find like-minded people in North Oxfordshire to enjoy theatre shows up and down the country.

Now decades later, and with more than 700 shows behind them, the pair are marking the impressive milestone.

Mr Taylor said: "When we called our first meeting 30 years ago we never imagined that our simple idea of taking people, who would not or could not go on their own, to theatres, concert halls, opera house etc, would end up with about 700 trips achieved 30 years later."

The couple, of Chichester Close, called a meeting on October 6, 1987, to decide whether it would be worthwhile to form a club which would visit theatre and concert halls at all points between Birmingham and London.

Some 700 visits later and with the support of Heyfordian Travel and the Littlebury Hotel, the group have visited almost every West End theatre and various concert halls.

To mark the special occasion theatre club members enjoyed a meal and celebration at the Littlebury Hotel on Friday, October 6, 30 years to the day of its first meeting.

Mrs Taylor said: "We enjoyed a splendid meal, and were then entertained by a wonderful group of singers under the direction of Sheridan Coldstream, a professional voice coach, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all present.

"We have enjoyed some wonderful outings with a few hiccups on the way, but we feel that our efforts have been much appreciated."

The couple have decided after three decades at the helm it is time to stand down to enjoy their retirement years from March next year.

Mr Taylor added: "We feel that now is the time to hand over the running of the club to a fresh team, who are 'waiting in the wings' ready to take over at the annual general meeting in March.

"It will feel very strange to be on the outside looking in, but we are sure they will do a splendid job so that the club continues to flourish."

Bicester Theatre Club is open to new members to join in with outings, which on average equate to about 25 visits a year.

To apply or for more details contact 01869 241456 or keithtay13@gmail.com