A SOCIAL enterprise will be able to help even more people get the skills they need to find work after moving into a new site in Witney.

Synolos opened in its new base in Avenue 2, Station Lane last week after moving from Corn Street.

Witney MP Robert Courts visited the venture to celebrate the move into the new premises – which is three times bigger than its former home.

Mr Courts said: “West Oxfordshire is a strong region for social enterprise and they bring tremendous benefits to both the local economy and to the wider community.

"It was a great pleasure to visit everyone at Synolos to see firsthand the great work they do.

"I was also pleased to open their wonderful new premises in Witney which will help the team to build on this work and help even more people.”

Synolos, founded by Barry Ingleton in 2010, aims to help guide people into employment, self-employment, voluntary work or further training.

It aims to help people identify their strengths and then develop these into practical skills.

The social enterprise works with people with learning difficulties and autism, those who are not in education, training or employment, people with low or no qualifications and those who are young and unemployed, among others.

Mr Ingleton said: "Originally it was predominantly for young people, back in 2010, when the youth unemployment rate was high.

"What we're trying to do is help people from disadvantaged backgrounds and those with behavioural problems, disabilities.

"We offer our support to a wide range of individuals."

The move to a new base came after the services became so popular that those seeking help had to be placed on a waiting list.

Mr Ingleton said: "This will allow new classes such as brick laying, painting and decorating, as well as mental health support.

"There's a lot more now."

Mayor of Witney Chris Woodward also attended the launch last Thursday.

He said: "It is an absolutely wonderful initiative, the team created something wonderful, having looked at what they've achieved is astounding, they deserve every success.

"There's something for everyone, for example, photography, design and technology, wood working, wall papering, it's everything you need from a motivational purposes."

Mr Woodward also had plenty of positive things to say about Mr Ingleton, adding. "He's very driven, he gave a passionate speech.

"The space is huge, it's on an industrial unit and it's one of those things that you want to help.

"It shows that you don't need to be academic to be successful, but put pen to paper, and nails on a wall."

For more information visit synolos.co.uk