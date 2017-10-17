A FIGHT to stop parking charges being introduced in the centre of Woodstock has been backed by councillors.

All but two councillors on Woodstock Town Council last week voted for a motion opposing a for a new charging system being introduced, which supporters claimed would stop spaces in the town being overwhelmed.

But the councillors who opposed charges feared they would deter people from heading into the centre, which would hit small businesses in the town.

Councillor Sharone Parnes welcomed the vote and said he is planning to launch a petition to get further backing from residents within the town.

He said: "The motion was for the town council to reaffirm its position against introducing parking charges and only two councillors voted against this.

"It is completely against any parking charges for any public parking in town.

"It will be interesting once the petition is live to see the response as there is real concern that charges will just deter people from visiting the centre.

"People can't afford the extra expenses to have to enter the town, for example for carers or those going to doctors appointments it could have such a detrimental impact."

Mr Parnes' petition comes after two former mayors called for a tighter regime to be put in place to help alleviate pressure on top centre parking spots.

At the moment there is a form of restricted free parking in place with drivers having a time limit to park in on-street spaces.

But those in favour of introducing charges claim the existing system is often abused due to lack of enforcement.

Previously, councillor Brian Yoxall said that he believed a solution would be to introduce a charging system where drivers get one hour free before charges are applied.

Mr Parnes added: "There is a real desire to see the district council take an effective enforcement for over-stayers as that is something currently not enforced enough and people are taking advantage.

"But we don't feel like there should be any charges to the public."

Any changes to parking in the town would have to be agreed by Oxfordshire County Council, as the transport authority.

Mr Parnes said that during the meeting last Tuesday it was suggested that Blenheim Palace could help out by providing extra parking spaces.

Ideas that include designated spaces created at Blenheim Palace's main site or the possibility of public parking spaces being created on the land recently acquired by Blenheim Palace close to the police station.

Blenheim Palace did not respond to a request for comment.