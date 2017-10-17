OXFORD has been named the worst city in the UK to be a student landlord.

A study revealed that it would take landlords 25 years to pay off the renovation of a house into student accommodation.

Online estate agents Hatched analysed the housing market to find out the best and worst place to renovate properties and let them to students.

It concluded Oxford was an area to avoid with an average house price of £573,018 and renovations in the area costing £97,000.

Even the high monthly rent - £2,352 for four people - would not help much.

Leicester was the best place for student accommodation.