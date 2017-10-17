A HEAD on collision between a car and an ambulance closed a major road in North Oxford this afternoon.

The vehicles collided at around 3pm on the A40 Northern Bypass Road.

The road was closed both ways until 5pm between the Wolvercote Roundabout and the B4449 in Eynsham as police worked to recover the vehicles.

The ambulance was not on frontline duty at the time of the accident.

David Gallagher, spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service, said: "We were notified at 15.06 of the collision and sent an ambulance officer in a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene.

"Our member of staff driving the ambulance was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with minor injuries and the car driver was treated at the scene."

Both roads have now reopened but severe congestion is reported in the area due to the accident.

Oxford Bus Company is reporting delays of between 15 and 35 minutes on its services.