CHRONIC staff shortages have left HMP Bullingdon at the mercy of gangs, drug dealers and organised crime groups.

A report has revealed almost one in five prison officer jobs are vacant at the prison near Bicester posing a threat to the safety of both staff and 1,000 plus inmates.

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB), which carried out almost 500 visits in the past year, said recruitment is 'crucial' to reversing what has become 'the most volatile environment for many years' at the prison.

Its latest report echoes the urgent call for improvements by the HM Inspectorate of Prisons in September which was also backed by MP Victoria Prentis.

IMB Bullingdon chairman Paul Miller said: "The Board is most concerned about the significant increase in violence in Bullingdon.

"It has highlighted for the Minister and the Prison Service how staff shortages are undermining much of the prison’s work, such as holding prisoners safely and preparing them for release.

"It is crucial that the issue of recruitment and retention of staff, both nationally and locally, is addressed urgently."

The report, looking at the past 11 months, said the increased levels of violence and disorder are down to 'gang activity, organised crime and drugs such as Spice' inside the prison.

The trigger for this has been put down to staffing difficulties which saw the prison struggling to fill 65 positions in June 2017, out of its 368 total officer jobs.

Figures obtained by the Oxford Mail in July found large numbers of illicit items had been smuggled into the prison in 2016, with 270 items of contraband confiscated including Spice.

The paper also previously revealed the prison near Bicester saw 284 recorded assaults in 2016, up from 174 in 2015 and 102 in 2014.

Last year staff at Bullingdon walked out in a long-running dispute over safety fears, amid claims the prison system was in meltdown.

The IMB report said: "The staffing issues mean officers have difficulty developing meaningful relationships with prisoners so are less able to predict, and therefore prevent, potentially volatile incidents.

"It is also more challenging for them to anticipate when a vulnerable person is under increased pressure or danger."

The board, made up of volunteers, said current staffing levels meant in one case a prisoner was housed for more than five months in solitary confinement.

It added that prisoners were also known to double up in cells designed for one person due to overcrowding.

A Prison Service spokeswoman said: "Transforming prisons into places of safety and reform is our top priority and we are tackling the challenges we face head-on.

"HMP Bullingdon has already begun work to recruit additional staff and improve the resettlement services provided to offenders. The prison has also taken significant steps to improve adult learning, which will give prisoners the skills they need to turn their lives around.

"Across the estate, we are investing £1.3billion to modernise the prisons, and £100m to significantly boost the front line by 2,500 additional prison officers. We are on track to meet our recruitment targets and recently saw a net increase of 868 prison officers since January this year."

The IMB did highlight improvements that have been made over the past year including introducing CCTV, improved monitoring and the appointment of former prison officer as a violence reduction analyst.

It has also ensured all new prisoners have access to the shop within 24hours of arrival to avoid them borrowing off other prisoners, encouraging debt and as a result violence.

The Board added that HMP Bullingdon's 'greatest asset' was its staff who remain committed to developing a 'rehabilitate culture' amid difficulties.

Mr Miller added: "The Board has also asked the Minister to review ongoing problems with repairing faults and constructing new facilities at the prison. These delays can compromise basic decency, and can have a negative impact on prisoner rehabilitation and have the potential to contribute to rising violence levels.

"In addition, we would urge the Minister to evaluate the provision for elderly and for vulnerable prisoners. Their numbers are increasing and they often face unfair treatment."