IT wasn’t quite a ‘hurricane sun’ like those captured by members of the Oxford Mail Camera Club on Monday.

But the paper’s picture editor Ed Nix was impressed by Sarah Mason’s image capturing a Chipping Norton sunset through the branches of some trees near Old London Road.

Mr Nix said: “We got lots of fantastic pictures from our Camera Club members showing a hurricane sun across Oxfordshire.

“But I also liked this image from Sarah Mason who took this shot of the sun setting behind some very large trees.

“I like the way Sarah’s photo shows the sunset glowing through the trees’ branches.

“It’s a striking image and a lovely landscape picture at the same time.

“Please keep sending in your pictures!”

Camera Club members are asked to send in their best entry each week to picturedesk@nqo.com.

This should be a single entry only, due to the large number of entries received each week.

Oxford Mail Camera Club members are also invited to join the Camera Club group on Facebook.