AN OXFORD drug dealer, now an HMP Bullingdon prisoner, has had his stay extended after he was caught using a mobile phone in his cell.

Khia Yearwood-May had already admitted the single charge of having a prohibited item while in prison where he was only just beginning his 45-month sentence for two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He was first jailed at Oxford Crown Court for dealing drugs from a house at Acacia Avenue, Greater Leys, in March.

The same court heard at his sentencing for having the phone yesterday how officers were using mobile phone detection equipment on June 15 when it indicated a signal from his cell.

Yearwood-May, who is now a Bullingdon inmate was at HMP Ranby at the time of the offence. When officers searched his cell they discovered a medium-sized HTC mobile phone.

Prison staff searched the records on the device and discovered that he had been using the phone to contact friends and family.

In mitigation, Adrian Amer said his client had 'learned his lesson' and was committed to getting his head down and doing his time in jail.

Sentencing, Judge Zoe Smith said: "You know that having such an article is forbidden and the presence of phones in prison is causing a lot of trouble to those having to deal with their incarceration.

Yearwood-May was given a six-month prison sentence to run consecutive with his current prison term.

The mobile phone was also forfeited and destroyed.