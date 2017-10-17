A TEENAGE girl was sexually assaulted whilst walking near a pub.

The 16-year-old was walking with two boys at 3.45pm on Monday October 9 when one of them touched her inappropriately.

It is thought the boys were known to her.

The offender is described as a white boy, around 5ft 7ins with brown spiky hair.

The incident happened in Woodgreen Avenue near to The Admiral Holland pub in Banbury.

Thames Valley Police is conducting an investigation including house to house enquiries.

Investigating officer, PC Robin Gates based at Banbury police station, said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the sexual assault or the victim walking with two boys in Woodgreen Avenue to please come forward.

"Due to the time of the incident there would have been a large number of pedestrians and cars in the area.

"If you have any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 and quote reference 43170300383.

"If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court."