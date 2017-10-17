OXFORD City Council has appointed a new chief executive.

Gordon Mitchell has been given a contract for the role until December 2020 after working in the post on an interim basis since May when he replaced Peter Sloman.

The local government expert was previously chief executive at Nottingham City Council.

He said: “I have found working in the city to be greatly rewarding and I am now delighted to be looking forward to being here for the next three years.

"There are many challenges ahead but Oxford is well placed to meet them."