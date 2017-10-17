THE council will remain 'neutral' on the location of a £3bn expressway between Oxford and Cambridge but prioritise easing the A34 congestion.

Potential routes for the expressway, which will run from the city to Milton Keynes and beyond to Cambridge are currently being explored.

Oxfordshire County Council leader Ian Hudspeth said the authority had not formed a view over which corridor it should take.

The National Infrastructure Commission is expected to reveal its option next month.

The route believed to be preferred by highways bosses would see a new carriageway branch off the A34 and pass between the city and Abingdon, before crossing the M40 at Wheatley and proceeding north of Aylesbury to Milton Keynes.

When asked by county councillor Dr Kirsten Johnson, Mr Hudspeth said the council would remain neutral.

He said: "OCC has not formed a view as to which corridor the Expressway should take.

"Whatever corridor is chosen it should ease the situation on the A34 which has to be a key priority for all of Oxfordshire’s residents.

Whilst the proposed Expressway could be an opportunity to help address longstanding problems on the A34, it does not remove the need for short term safety and capacity improvement measures, for which funding has already been agreed."