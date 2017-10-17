WITH just six days to go until the opening of the new £440m Westgate Centre this stunning aerial image has been released.

The extension to the centre, including the new 120,000 sq ft flagship John Lewis department store, can clearly be seen from the air.

After tweeting the photo Westgate Oxford Alliance said: “The view from above gives some sense to the scale of the #WestgateOxford development...we can’t wait to open on 24 October!”

New signs directing drivers to the shopping centre off Oxpens Road, including those directing drivers to park-and-rides, have now gone up around the city.