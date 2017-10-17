AN elderly man was bruised after an argument turned violent in Wallingford.

The 82-year-old victim was injured by another man during a dispute in High Street at 12.15pm on Thursday.

Police said the pair became involved in a spat about an 'ongoing neighbourhood issue'.

A statement released by the force today said the victim made a comment to his wife about the issue, which angered the man.

He grabbed hold of the pensioner, leaving him with a large bruise, and threatened him.

Police described the man as about 6ft tall, of a large build and with little or no hair.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference number 43170307122.