IT is time for Abingdon's younger residents to take centre stage at this year's Runaway Fair.

This week's historic fair, which takes place a week after the Michaelmas Fair, dates back to the 14th century.

Councillor Mike Badcock said the turnout for the fair was still good despite the overspill from Hurricane Ophelia creating strong winds, and took his two grandchildren along for the fun.

He told the Oxford Mail: "I suspected that people didn't want to walk down - but I walked through the fair and all the rides were pretty busy. The showmen were quite happy with the turnout.

"The great thing about a town fair is you see so many families and children, its very social, you see kids from playgroup having a natter and I end up talking to other grandparents."

The Runaway fair, along with the Michaelmas fair, was the medieval equivalent of a job fair, where agricultural workers could find employment for the coming year.

The Runaway Fair was named as such because it was a chance for anyone who made a mistake at the Michaelmas Fair and had started work with a master who was perhaps cruel or untrustworthy, to run away and find another farm to work on.

Over the years the fairs began to include entertainment, side shows and refreshments.

Today the Runaway Fair comprises a variety of rides, side shows and refreshment kiosks on the Market Place and the High Street.

It is aimed at a slightly younger audience than its predecessor the Michaelmas Fair.

It is now hosted by the town council and organised by Birmingham-based Bob Wilson and Sons Funfairs Ltd.