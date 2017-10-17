OXFORD City Council will fly a flag with suffragette colours to mark International Women's Day next year.

It will be flown from one of the council's flagpoles between February 24, 2018 and March 11, 2018 to mark women's achievements.

International Women's Day will be celebrated part-way through that time, on March 8.

The flag will also be used to mark the centenary of the passing of the Representation of the People Act in 1918.

It will feature suffragette colours – green, white and purple.

Purple signifies justice and dignity, while green symbolises hope.

White represents purity but it is sometimes left out because of that concept appearing controversial to some people.

As part of the Representation of the People Act, passed as the First World War was being fought, women over 30-years-old who met a property qualification were granted a vote.

Some men who were aged over 21 also got the vote for the first time.

The council's city executive board approved the plan at a meeting on Monday.