ICONIC television show Crimewatch will be axed after 33 years hunting the nation's most-wanted.

The BBC revealed this morning that it will scrap the programme, which reconstructs unsolved crimes and appeals for information from the public.

Following the announcement, the Oxford Mail has looked back on high-profile crimes connected to Oxfordshire which featured on the show:

- The unsolved murder of Janet Brown

Oxford University research nurse Janet Brown, a mother-of-three, was found lying naked, handcuffed and gagged in her Buckinghamshire home on April 11, 1995.

Police said the 51-year-old had been bludgeoned to death.

In 2015 a fresh appeal was made to find her murderer, after DNA technology allowed police to build a profile of someone who was there the night she was killed.

A Crimewatch appeal resulted in more than 80 calls to Thames Valley Police, but the killer has never been caught.

- Bombs found near Witney

In January 2001 Crimewatch appealed for information about bombs found by a dog walker in Freeland in August 2000.

The eight weapons were found stashed in woodland.

In January 2002, Jonathan Wilkes was jailed for five years after being found guilty of unlawfully possessing eight bombs with intent to endanger life.

Wilkes, who was 40 at the time of sentencing, was a magistrate and father who formerly lived in Freeland.

During the trial, Oxford Crown Court heard he built the eight remote-controlled devices to target the new partner of a former lover.

- Hit-and-run driver who killed schoolboy in Blackbird Leys

In November 2001 the programme featured a plea from a detective about the case of nine-year-old Ross Doyle, who was killed in December 2000.

The Greater Leys schoolboy was involved in a fatal crash while walking home from football practice along Pegasus Road in Blackbird Leys, Oxford.

He was hit by a stolen car.

- Imposters who sexually assaulted toddler

In February 2003, the show featured information about three people who conned their way into a Berinsfield home and indecently assaulted a two-year-old boy.

A mum allowed a man and two women into her home in October 2002, after they claimed to be health workers investigating allegations of sexual abuse.

They carried out an intimate examination of the boy before photographing him naked.

- Vicious attack in Witney

In July 2007, Crimewatch appealed to viewers about a violent assault in Witney in November 2006.

The attack in Langdale Gate was captured on CCTV showing the victim, a man who was then 26 and from Witney, being brutally kicked in the face while lying on the floor.

- Hit-and-run driver who escaped capture for years

In June 2009, one of Oxford's then most-wanted criminals appeared on the show: Rohan Crooks, who was wanted for knocking down a cyclist in Blackbird Leys.

The cyclist was dragged beneath the car in Cuddesdon Way in October 2008, and was left with life-threatening injuries.

Crooks, who was 31 at the time of the appeal, evaded police for years.

He was eventually jailed in November 2011, sentenced to nine-and-a-half years for causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was cleared of attempted murder.

- Bouncer attack in Maxwell's bar

Crimewatch shared an appeal in October 2015 about an attack on Oxford bouncer Kujtim Berisha.

A man threw him down the stairs at Mr Berisha's workplace Maxwell's in January 2015, after being escorted out for being too drunk.

Then 37 and living in Blackbird Leys, Mr Berisha suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Several of the cases above remain unsolved.

Last year Crimewatch was broadcast live from Thames Valley Police's headquarters in Kidlington.

In its announcement this morning, the BBC said it was 'incredibly proud' of Crimewatch but said scrapping the show would make room for 'new innovative programmes'.

Daytime show Crimewatch Roadshow will continue.