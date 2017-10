JULIA Donaldson, the author of children’s book favourite The Gruffalo, is to visit The Story Museum in Oxford.

Ms Donaldson will be at the Pembroke Street attraction from 6pm to 7.30pm on Saturday, October 28 where she will be in conversation with Nicolette Jones about the craft of storytelling.

The evening is part of the museum’s on-going adult series of events entitled 1001 Stories and is suitable for those aged 12 and above.

Telephone the museum on 01865 807600.