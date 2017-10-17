A SINGLE mother whose escaped from domestic abuse forced her to drop out of an Oxford University degree has set up an enterprise that hopes to raise funds for the city's first independent refuge for victims fleeing violence.

Moji Obasa, 47, from Witney, experienced what living in a refuge was like and wants to improve its services, and open the first black and ethnic minority (BAME) counselling hub for the Oxfordshire region.

Her ex-husband left her beaten and bankrupt, but not broken, as she founded Oxford-based charity Jewins Women2Women in 2014 which has a stall in Gloucester Green selling West African garments and food.

She said: "Domestic violence is a crime of the mind. It wrecks women's confidence and morale, it passes on to their children, it's a vicious cycle.

"I wanted to do something different, I want to address the issues, to give the women their identity back so they can be as brilliant as they are.

"I want to give them vocational training, make them economically stable."

Run by mother-of-two Moji and two other women, the enterprise offers vocational training to disadvantaged women, including those who have suffered mental health problems, been jailed, and have suffered from severe socio-economic difficulties.

Their motto is 'to empower women, to give them a hand up, not just a hand out'.

Moji's own experiences left her unable to complete her studies at Wycliffe Hall, a constituent college of Oxford University.

Since then, she has worked tirelessly to rebuild her own life, and is committed to helping others do the same.

The clothes sold at the stall have either been donated or imported from Nigeria, where Moji also carries out social work. She has put what money she has into the enterprise.

Moji is taking counselling training to help the women she encounters.

Trying to commit people to the effort, she is utilising her contacts.

She said: "I begged my lecturers to do pro bono work to help us."

The stall, which is run by volunteers, has big plans for the future and has approached the National Lottery for funding, but needs more volunteers and fundraisers to raise the £20,000 needed to pay for the refuge.

Recognising the support of the volunteers, Moji will host an award ceremony for those who have contributed positively to alleviate domestic violence and survivors who have made efforts to improve their lives.

It will be held on December 2, from 4pm to 7pm at the West Oxfordshire Community Centre on Botley Road, Oxford.

The stall is open every Saturday at Gloucester Green from 10am to 4pm.