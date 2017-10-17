A MAN is due in court in connection with an attack in an Oxford nightclub.

Keenen Samuelson, 26, of Tyne Road in Abingdon, is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court today.

He has been charged with one count of section 20 wounding, after an assault in the Hythe Bridge Street club earlier this year.

On Saturday, April 8 at about 2.20am, a 36-year-old victim was bitten on the face.

In April Thames Valley Police launched a CCTV appeal for witnesses of the assault.