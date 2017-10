DRIVERS were stuck in standstill queues on the M40 after a crash.

The collision happened on the southbound carriageway near Bicester, and a rolling roadblock was in place at 7am.

Police were on the scene between junctions 10 and 9 but all lanes had reopened by 7.30am.

It is not yet clear if anyone was injured.

Traffic was queuing back past Fritwell on the M40, and on the A43 past Tusmore.

Congestion on the M40 this morning after a crash