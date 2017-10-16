THE DAYS are getting darker, the shops are getting busier and the weather is getting colder which must mean Christmas is coming.

With Christmas comes Pantomimes - and this year in Oxfordshire there are lots of family-friendly shows to chose from (oh yes there is!).

The Oxford Playhouse will show a two-hour fun-filled Jack and the Beanstalk from Friday 24 November to Sunday 7 January.

The Pegasus Theatre will host TV magicians Morgan & West for 'A (sort of ) Christmas Carol Magic Show!'. Although the stars claim to have never read the Dickens classic which the show is based on, and they will be doing a magic show throughout.

South Oxfordshire will not miss out either. Didcot's Cornerstone Theatre will be showing The Nutcracker and The Mouse King from Friday 8 December to Saturday 30 December.

In West Oxfordshire, Cogges Manor Farm will be showing Jack and the Beanstalk in their barn for one day only (November 25) and promises to have a beanstalk grow 'right in front of your eyes'.

The Theatre at Chipping Norton has a panto too. From November 14 to January 14 it will be showing Sleeping Beauty.