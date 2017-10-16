A WOULD-BE teenage robber pulled out a knife on a man in central Banbury a court has heard.

Umar Faroq, of Fergusson Road, Banbury, denies one count of attempted robbery and another of having a bladed article.

The jury of eight women and four men heard as his trial began at Oxford Crown Court yesterday how the 19-year old was with two other unknown men in an alleyway at central Banbury when the alleged victim approached.

Prosecuting, Alexandra Bull told jurors how the complainant, a 36-year old man, had gone out of his Banbury home to get some air when he passed through the alleyway at Waterloo Drive.

It was about 1pm on May 4 the court heard and he found himself confronted by three males - one of which he alleges was Faroq.

Miss Bull told jurors that he saw three males of a similar age walking towards him, when they 'circled' him, preventing him from getting passed.

One male - referred to as 'the skinny one' by prosecutors, told him 'you are not going anywhere, empty your pockets.'

There was some shoving, the court heard, during which Faroq is alleged to have pulled out a 6-inch kitchen knife from his pocket before one of the men told him to put it away.

The alleged victim managed to break free from his captors and fled the scene, with the men in pursuit.

He eventually escaped and was treated in hospital having suffered injuries including a 4cm laceration to his left eyebrow and a number of grazes and bruises.

Faroq was arrested the following day by police having been identified by his alleged victim.

Miss Bull said: "On that particular day Mr Faroq together with two others intended to rob [the complainant] using violence and threat.

"He had a knife with him which he produced momentarily before putting it back."

Faroq denies the charges and the trial continues.