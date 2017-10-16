A SERIOUS crash at Appleton is causing long delays as far back as Botley.

There are reports of lengthy delays for motorists at Botley Road and on the A34 Western-by-Pass as a result of the accident at the junction with the A338 at Tubney Wood Roundabout.

The road was closed in both directions but has now reopened.

The accident happened shortly after 2pm and traffic was being diverted from the area.

Stagecoach, who were diverting their X30 service, warned passengers to still expect delays.

Oxford Tube also said its services were affected.

Hi, there has been a very bad traffic incident on the A420 which will cause services to be delayed.

Apologies for the delay. — Oxford Tube (@Oxford_Tube) October 16, 2017

