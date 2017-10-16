A COLLECTION of 'risqué pocket magazines' were among the treasures unearthed at an antiques valuation day in Oxford.

Valuer Alan McIlwainn was brought the 1950s series, entitled a Basinful of Fun, by a member of public at the Cotswolds Lodge Hotel in Banbury Road on Monday.

Mr McIlwainn, an auctioneer for Lockdales, also got his hands on unusual 18th century map of Europe.

He told the Oxford Mail: "There were lots of interesting things popping up as always.

"As well as the items in the pictures we had a nice collection of medals and lots of jewellery."

Ipswich-based Lockdales held the free valuation day from 11am to 3pm and invited the public to bring jewellery, books, toys, stamps, coins and all other collectibles.

The company was also offering cash-in-hand for particularly good examples of loft treasure.

Mr McIlwainn said there had been a 50/50 split between people happy to get a valuation and people wanting cold, hard cash for their antiques.

Asked how much money his team had taken in total he said: "I'm not sure of the exact figure, but it was a pretty decent day."

Lockdales holds regular valuation days in Oxford and nearby towns. Find upcoming days or book an appointment at lockdales.com