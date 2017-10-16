HOMEOWNERS could need planning permission to replace windows and doors in a sought-after part of Oxford.

That is a recommendation after a study was commissioned by the city council to find the best way to conserve the North Oxford Victorian Suburb Conservation Area.

Residents who chose to replace their front gardens with a driveway, paint on brick and stonework and build solar panels and skylights could all be subject to special ‘Article 4 Direction’ to control development of unlisted buildings if the council approves moves in the future.

That would mean residents who would not usually need planning permission for those tasks would then need the city council’s permission.

The report, which looked at areas including Park Town, North Parade and St Margaret’s, states that ‘inappropriate boundary treatments’ including tall fences or walls could be stopped, along with railings of an ‘inappropriate design’.

The council’s city executive board was due to approve the report last night – and said it was in favour of looking into whether the measures could be implemented.

Gates within the conservation area could also be stopped if they are out of keeping.

Under the Planning Act, areas of special architectural or historic interest should be classified as conservation areas.

An appraisal of the report was considered by the council’s city executive board in February, with a consultation finishing in April.

In total, 57 comments from different groups including residents and Oxford University colleges situated in the area were considered when the final report was released.

The conditions of roads and pavements ‘could be greatly improved’ and appropriate replacement of stone kerbs and setts would also help preserve the area, the study found.

Norham Manor, Bardwell Estate, Kingston Road, Banbury Road, Lathbury Road and Staverton Road are all included in the study area.

The report states there is ‘considerable scope’ to add to the number of listed buildings. There are already 73 listed buildings there, including the Grade I listed Church of St Philip and St James.