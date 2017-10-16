A CRACKDOWN on drugs in West Oxfordshire has seen police obtain three closure orders against properties, including a cannabis factory in Carterton.



Over the last month Thames Valley Police's West Oxfordshire problem solving team has been investigating anti-social behaviour and local drug users in the area.



As a result there have been two closure orders obtained in the Witney area, one warrant under the misuse of drugs act and a successful closure of a cannabis factory in the Carterton area that has also resulted in a closure order.



Addresses at 373 Thorney Leys, 22 Bourton Close in Witney were issued with closure orders on August 28, and October 2 respectively.

A cannabis factory in Heather Close, Carterton, was issued with a closure order on October 7.



The first order for Thorney Leys was issued by Oxford Magistrates' Court and will be in place for three months.



The other order, which was issued by Banbury Magistrates' Court will be in place for three months.

A closure order is part of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and can ban anyone going into a property for a period of up to three months.



PC Tony Miles, of the West Oxfordshire problem solving team, said "We have been working hard these past few months to build an accurate picture of the local drugs scene and the impact this has on the wider community.



"We will not tolerate drug dealing and the issues this brings to our communities, especially the impact this has on the vulnerable.



"We will continue to work hard to track down this behaviour and deal with it with a robust approach."

He urged anyone who may have information regarding this activity to contact 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.