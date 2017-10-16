A 30-year-old man was arrested last week in connection with a series of sexual assaults on a woman aboard a bus in Cowley Road.

The incidents happened between September 8 and 28 on a bus from Oxford City Centre to Blackbird Leys where a man touched the victim, a woman in her 20s, inappropriately before getting off the bus at a bus stop on Cowley Road.



The man was arrested on Tuesday and has been released under investigation.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incidents and have not yet come forward.



People are asked to call PC Tim Moore on 101, quoting reference 43170288291.



Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.