IF YOU have looked out of your window today you may have noticed a strange red-tinged glow from the sun.

Members of The Oxford Mail's Camera Club have been busy snapping some stunning pictures of the strange sight from across the county.

Known as a 'hurricane sun', the hazy weather is understood to be the result of the tail-end of what was hurricane Ophelia heading for the UK.

Dust from Africa disturbed by Ophelia is causing the sky to have an unusual red tint today.

According to the Met Office the dust scatters the blue light from the sun letting more red light through much as at sunrise or sunset.

#Ophelia has drawn Saharan dust north to the UK, making the sun appear red this morning. Photo credit: Kelly Norris https://t.co/2qMvYSQjLQ pic.twitter.com/7dioN4vj61 — Met Office (@metoffice) October 16, 2017

Community Contribution Contributed by Chloe Jilbert Taken in didcot.

Community Contribution Contributed by Josie Leanne Abingdon

Community Contribution Contributed by Herra Kamran The sun has turned dark orange with a bit of red. All those people who looked at the sun with their bare eyes are now feeling dizzy and got a weird headache and they also said that they can feel the earth moving really fast.

Community Contribution Contributed by Barbara Lawrence A spooky day in Chalgrove yellow sky, red sun and the car dashcam filming in green,

Community Contribution Contributed by Sujon Miah I took this picture from my house in Oxford

Community Contribution Contributed by Jenny Cross Taken in Deddington at 11am & 2nd photo just now at 14.40

Community Contribution Contributed by Donna Minnd Pictures of the sun from my back garden at 2.40pm.. in blackbird leys oxford

Community Contribution Contributed by Lee Metcalf View in Carterton about 1pm

Community Contribution Contributed by Helen Waite The sun above Abingdon Museum in the market square this morning

Community Contribution Contributed by Emma Titcombe View from basement in Oxford this morning.

Community Contribution Contributed by Harvey Warfield the sun in Witney this morning

Community Contribution Contributed by Gemma Holden Taken outside Tesco Abingdon

Community Contribution Contributed by Tim Nicholls Red Sun over the Coal Stage at Didcot Railway Centre

