The sun has turned dark orange with a bit of red. All those people who looked at the sun with their bare eyes are now feeling dizzy and got a weird headache and they also said that they can feel the earth moving really fast.
Contributed by Barbara Lawrence
A spooky day in Chalgrove yellow sky, red sun and the car dashcam filming in green,
Contributed by Sujon Miah
I took this picture from my house in Oxford
Contributed by Thom Faulkner
Contributed by Jenny Cross
Taken in Deddington at 11am & 2nd photo just now at 14.40
Contributed by Donna Minnd
Pictures of the sun from my back garden at 2.40pm.. in blackbird leys oxford
Contributed by Lee Metcalf
View in Carterton about 1pm
Contributed by B James
Contributed by Helen Waite
The sun above Abingdon Museum in the market square this morning
Contributed by Tanis (Lou) Pullen
Contributed by Emma Titcombe
View from basement in Oxford this morning.
Contributed by Lauren Jeffery
It’s an eerie day out there
Contributed by Sharron Morgan
It got very dark earlier and seems to be getting that way again. An amazing sight to see!!
Not a great picture but this is kirtlington
Contributed by Harvey Warfield
the sun in Witney this morning
Contributed by Hayley Pitman
Blackbird leys.
Contributed by Jackie Simmons
Eerie sky over North Oxford
Contributed by Gemma Holden
Taken outside Tesco Abingdon
Contributed by Ritchie Florey
Grove, Oxfordshire
Contributed by Bev Taylor
Contributed by Tim Nicholls
Red Sun over the Coal Stage at Didcot Railway Centre
Contributed by Amy Oliver
Red sun in kidlington
Contributed by Emma Stokes
St Clements- very creepy feeling today was th the wierd light
Contributed by Jacqui Hepburn
Top pic with camera, bottom pic with iPhone but red was too intense.
