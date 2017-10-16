IF YOU have looked out of your window today you may have noticed a strange red-tinged glow from the sun.

Members of The Oxford Mail's Camera Club have been busy snapping some stunning pictures of the strange sight from across the county.

Known as a 'hurricane sun', the hazy weather is understood to be the result of the tail-end of what was hurricane Ophelia heading for the UK.

Dust from Africa disturbed by Ophelia is causing the sky to have an unusual red tint today.

Amateur astronomer Mary McIntyre, who took the photo above of the yellow sun over the Warneford Hospital in Oxford, said: "I've never seen anything like it, in all the years I've been looking at the sky - it was absolutely stunning.

"My husband Mark said to me, it felt like we were on Mars."

According to the Met Office the dust scatters the blue light from the sun letting more red light through much as at sunrise or sunset.

Contributed image

Contributed by Michelle Annison

Hurricane Ophelia turning the sun and sky red/orange in Abingdon

Contributed by Zoe Clarke

Stanford in the Vale oxfordshire

Contributed by Chloe Jilbert

Taken in didcot.

Contributed by Josie Leanne

Abingdon

Contributed by Herra Kamran

The sun has turned dark orange with a bit of red. All those people who looked at the sun with their bare eyes are now feeling dizzy and got a weird headache and they also said that they can feel the earth moving really fast.

Contributed by Barbara Lawrence

A spooky day in Chalgrove yellow sky, red sun and the car dashcam filming in green,

Contributed by Sujon Miah

I took this picture from my house in Oxford

Contributed by Chloe Jilbert

Taken in didcot

Contributed by Thom Faulkner

Contributed by Jenny Cross

Taken in Deddington at 11am & 2nd photo just now at 14.40

Contributed by Donna Minnd

Pictures of the sun from my back garden at 2.40pm.. in blackbird leys oxford

Contributed by Lee Metcalf

View in Carterton about 1pm

Contributed by B James

Contributed by Helen Waite

The sun above Abingdon Museum in the market square this morning

Contributed by Tanis (Lou) Pullen

Contributed by Emma Titcombe

View from basement in Oxford this morning.

Contributed by Lauren Jeffery

It’s an eerie day out there

Contributed by Sharron Morgan

It got very dark earlier and seems to be getting that way again. An amazing sight to see!!

Not a great picture but this is kirtlington

Contributed by Harvey Warfield

the sun in Witney this morning

Contributed by Hayley Pitman

Blackbird leys.

Contributed by Jackie Simmons

Eerie sky over North Oxford

Contributed by Gemma Holden

Taken outside Tesco Abingdon

Contributed by Ritchie Florey

Grove, Oxfordshire

Contributed by Bev Taylor

Contributed by Tim Nicholls

Red Sun over the Coal Stage at Didcot Railway Centre

Contributed by Amy Oliver

Red sun in kidlington

Contributed by Emma Stokes

St Clements- very creepy feeling today was th the wierd light

Contributed by Jacqui Hepburn

Top pic with camera, bottom pic with iPhone but red was too intense.

Contributed by Robert Lee

