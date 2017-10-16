IF YOU looked out of your window yesterday you may have noticed a strange red-tinged glow from the sun.
Members of The Oxford Mail's Camera Club have been busy snapping some stunning pictures of the strange sight from across the county.
Known as a 'hurricane sun', the hazy weather is understood to be the result of the tail-end of what was hurricane Ophelia heading for the UK.
Dust from Africa disturbed by Ophelia caused the sky to have an unusual red tint yesterday.
Amateur astronomer Mary McIntyre, who took the photo above of the yellow sun over the Warneford Hospital in Oxford, said: "I've never seen anything like it, in all the years I've been looking at the sky - it was absolutely stunning.
"My husband Mark said to me, it felt like we were on Mars."
According to the Met Office the dust scatters the blue light from the sun letting more red light through much as at sunrise or sunset.
Contributed by Jean Douglas
Contributed by Julia Johnson-Fry
Storm Ophelia brought smoke from the Algarve and dust from the Sahara to produce a brilliant red sun and eerie skies across Oxford earlier today.
Contributed by Michelle Annison
Hurricane Ophelia turning the sun and sky red/orange in Abingdon
Contributed by Zoe Clarke
Stanford in the Vale oxfordshire
Contributed by Chloe Jilbert
Taken in didcot.
Contributed by Josie Leanne
Abingdon
Contributed by Herra Kamran
The sun has turned dark orange with a bit of red. All those people who looked at the sun with their bare eyes are now feeling dizzy and got a weird headache and they also said that they can feel the earth moving really fast.
Contributed by Barbara Lawrence
A spooky day in Chalgrove yellow sky, red sun and the car dashcam filming in green,
Contributed by Sujon Miah
I took this picture from my house in Oxford
Contributed by Chloe Jilbert
Taken in didcot
Contributed by Thom Faulkner
Contributed by Jenny Cross
Taken in Deddington at 11am & 2nd photo just now at 14.40
Contributed by Donna Minnd
Pictures of the sun from my back garden at 2.40pm.. in blackbird leys oxford
Contributed by Lee Metcalf
View in Carterton about 1pm
Contributed by Helen Waite
The sun above Abingdon Museum in the market square this morning
Contributed by Tanis (Lou) Pullen
Contributed by Emma Titcombe
View from basement in Oxford this morning.
Contributed by Lauren Jeffery
It’s an eerie day out there
Contributed by Sharron Morgan
It got very dark earlier and seems to be getting that way again. An amazing sight to see!!
Not a great picture but this is kirtlington
Contributed by Harvey Warfield
the sun in Witney this morning
Contributed by Hayley Pitman
Blackbird leys.
Contributed by Jackie Simmons
Eerie sky over North Oxford
Contributed by Gemma Holden
Taken outside Tesco Abingdon
Contributed by Ritchie Florey
Grove, Oxfordshire
Contributed by Bev Taylor
Contributed by Tim Nicholls
Red Sun over the Coal Stage at Didcot Railway Centre
Contributed by Amy Oliver
Red sun in kidlington
Contributed by Emma Stokes
St Clements- very creepy feeling today was th the wierd light
Contributed by Jacqui Hepburn
Top pic with camera, bottom pic with iPhone but red was too intense.
Contributed by Robert Lee
