PASSENGERS were able to board the 'next generation' of train in Didcot this morning - but the inaugural journey was plagued by delays and broken air-conditioning.

In what Great Western Railway has described as 'the biggest fleet upgrade in a generation', a new Intercity Express Train stopped at Didcot Parkway station on its way from Bristol to London Paddington.

The train was supposed to leave Bristol Temple Meads at 6am but didn't get going until 6.25am after what manufacturers Hitachi said was a 'minor technical issue'.

The Government deal to purchase 122 of the new Hitachi trains fleet is worth £5.7bn.

It was scheduled to arrive in Didcot at 6.59 but commuters had to wait until 7.26.

Further delays meant that the train arrived in London Paddington 41 minutes late.

Replacing carriages that are now 40 years old, the new trains have 24 per cent more seats, increased legroom, more tables, wi-fi and more plug sockets.

Before arriving in Didcot the train clocked 125 miles per hour, its current maximum speed. .

Pictures posted on social media showed passengers getting drenched by a leaky air conditioning unit.

The new trains are expected to be in use on the Oxford line in December.