IN NEWS sure to delight fast food lovers, McDonald's have launched home delivery in Oxford.

The McDelivery service, in partnership with UberEATS, is now available to anyone close to the McDonald’s restaurant in the Clarendon Centre.

It promises to deliver the favourite core menu items to people's door at the click of an app bringing 'more choice, control and personalisation'.

The McDelivery option on UberEATS will feature McDonald’s breakfast, lunch and dinner options and will be available within 1.5 miles of the Cornmarket Street restaurant from 8am until midnight, seven days a week.

The food can be ordered via the UberEATS app or online via ubereats.com