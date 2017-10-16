A PUBLIC consultation on whether to ban petrol and diesel vehicles in the centre of Oxford has gone live.

Oxfordshire residents are being asked whether they like the plan to create 'the world's first Zero Emissions Zone' in the city centre by 2035.

Among the questions are 'Do you agree with this proposal?' and 'What issues do you think this will result in for businesses?'

The consultation which launched this morning will run until November 26, giving all residents a chance to share their views.

The ZEZ proposal, revealed by the Oxford Mail on Wednesday, envisions banning petrol and diesel vehicles from the centre of Oxford in four stages.

The roll-out would start in 2020, excluding non-electric taxis, cars, buses and 'light commercial vehicles' (non-HGVs) from six streets central streets which have minimal traffic anyway.

The zone would then be expanded in 2025 and again in 2030 to encompass most of Oxford city center from George Street in the west to High Street in the east, including St Aldates and the museum quarter.

Then, in 2035, HGVs would finally be banned from the whole area.

In a poll on the Oxford Mail website last week, 48 per cent of 750 votes said they would rather the ZEZ was not created.

