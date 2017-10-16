SPECIALIST firefighters were called out last night after youngsters started an arson attack inside a tree.

Kidlington Fire Station were on hand to put out the tree fire, which was in the middle of a field between Ambrosden and Blackthorn.

It is thought children had started the fire by lighting rubbish within the tree trunk.

As the fire had taken a hold inside the trunk, eventually the tree needed to be felled because of the damage.

Initially firefighters used a new style of water firefighting back pack but it was chainsaws had to be used in the end to fell the tree and extinguish the fire.

Thames Valley Police are now investigating the arson.