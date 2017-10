WANTAGE MP Ed Vaizey popped into a cafe run by adults with learning disabilities to promote its good work.

As part of a drive to promote social enterprise, Mr Vaizey visited the Style Acre tea room at Savages garden centre in Blewbury on Friday.

The cafe, which is open seven days a week, offers an eating and meeting place and provides 16 work opportunities for people with learning disabilities to gain work experience, confidence and skills.