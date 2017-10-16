A DRINK driver more than one and a half times over the limit flipped their car in Cowley.
Police sent out a warning to other drink drivers yesterday afternoon.
Yet another example of why you shouldnt drink and drive @TVP_Oxford #RoomForOne #ItNeverEndsWell #ItsNotWorthTheRisk #5996 pic.twitter.com/DjqRNy5cpZ— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) October 15, 2017
The driver had been speeding along Hollow Way when the car flipped.
No one was injured.
