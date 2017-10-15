DRIVERS were stuck for more than an hour last night as emergency services rushed to the A34 to help three people in a crash.

At around 4.34pm there was a two-car crash on the southbound carriageway near East Isley.

And traffic was soon backing up all the way back to Didcot.

Fire crews from Abingdon and Didcot attended the crash and used cutting equipment to rescue one person from inside a car.

Three people were then taken to hospital by South Central Ambulance Service, none of the injuries are thought to be life threatening.

Thames valley Police are carrying out an investigation as to the cause of the crash.

This is the second crash to have shut part of the dual carriageway over the last few days.