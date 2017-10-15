GET YOUR running shoes at the ready because the date has been set for next year's Ox5 Run.

Organisers have announced the annual five-mile fundraiser for Oxford Children's Hospital will take place on Sunday, March 25, at Blenheim Palace.

Originally created to fund the building of the hospital, which treats about 60,000 patients a year, the money is now used to help pay for much-needed equipment and facilities.

Earlier this year, The Oxford Mail Ox5 Run raised more than £100,000 when around 1,000 runners helped celebrate the event's 15th anniversary.

March's run was the most successful in the event's history, reaching an end total of £126,000 and putting the event within just £24,000 of finally hitting £1 million.

A team from The Oxford Mail newsroom joined hospital staff, local businesses, police officers, and even a minion and a man on crutches dressed as a bee to complete the run.

Recruitment firm Allen Associates, which enter a team every year, is a long time sponsor of the event.

Managing director Kate Allen said: "This will be our 10th year supporting The Oxford Mail Ox5 Run which raises funds for the Oxford Children's Hospital. It is such a special local cause and we have seen first hand the result of the money raised for local children being looked after at the hospital, so we couldn't be prouder to be supporting the event again and hope the wider Oxford business community will get involved and take part."

March's mammoth total has gone towards a new 62-bedroom facility for parents to stay close to their sick children.

In previous years the money has paid for two open incubators for babies in the paediatric intensive care unit, and an ultrasound machine for minimally invasive surgery, as well as a sensory room to distract and entertain children in its high dependency unit, equipment to stabilise premature babies and a specialist nurse for children with severe asthma.

Gail Williams, fundraising and events manager for Oxford Hospitals Charity, said: "This amazing event at Blenheim Palace has now raised nearly £1 million over the years for the Oxford Children's Hospital so it is an incredibly important event for us.

"We can't thank The Oxford Mail and sponsors Allen Associates enough for their continued amazing support of this very special hospital and, of course, none of this would have happened without the incredible runners and walkers."

She added: "Last time around 1,000 people took part and raised an incredible £126,000 so we are hoping everyone will put this date in their diary and join us again at Blenheim Palace and make a real difference for our patients."

Registration will open soon but in the meantime runners can find more information by visiting hospitalcharity.co.uk/ox5run, where there are also pictures of the previous runs.